Tragedy Strikes Agra: Four Children Drown in Pond

In a tragic incident near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, four children drowned in a pond on Sunday morning. Officials report that the victims were between 10-12 years of age.

Five others, including four children and a woman, attempted to rescue them but also found themselves in danger before being saved by police and local residents. All survivors are currently receiving medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Hina, Khushi, Chandani, and Riya. Their families, originally from Auraiya and Kanpur, have been residing in the area, making a living by selling small items in nearby villages, said Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

