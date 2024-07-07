Tragedy Strikes Agra: Four Children Drown in Pond
Four children, aged 10-12, drowned in a pond near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra. Five others, who attempted to rescue them, were also at risk but were saved by police and locals. The deceased are named Hina, Khushi, Chandani, and Riya. They belonged to families from Auraiya and Kanpur.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, four children drowned in a pond on Sunday morning. Officials report that the victims were between 10-12 years of age.
Five others, including four children and a woman, attempted to rescue them but also found themselves in danger before being saved by police and local residents. All survivors are currently receiving medical treatment.
The deceased were identified as Hina, Khushi, Chandani, and Riya. Their families, originally from Auraiya and Kanpur, have been residing in the area, making a living by selling small items in nearby villages, said Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government Reshuffles Top Police Personnel
Jodhpur Communal Clash: Policemen Injured, Vehicles Burned Amid Violence
Anupam Kher office robbery case: Two arrested by Mumbai Police
Jordan Police Uncover Explosives in Capital: Investigation Underway
NEET Exam Scandal: Bihar Police Detains Six in Deoghar