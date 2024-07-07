Delhi Records Lowest AQI of the Year at 56, Maintains 'Satisfactory' Air Quality

Delhi has recorded its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) of the year at 56, classifying the air quality as 'satisfactory' for the entire first week of July, according to monitoring agencies.

In an unusual streak, the AQI remained under 100 for seven days in June and has improved further in early July, thanks to favorable weather conditions.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported that the AQI read 56 at 6 PM, making Sunday the lowest AQI day of the year as the 'satisfactory' category continued from July 1 to 7.

According to the IMD, Delhi experienced maximum temperatures of 35.8°C and minimum temperatures of 26.2°C, both slightly below seasonal averages, and relative humidity ranged between 57% and 93%.

Looking ahead, the weather department forecasts generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning, likely to persist until July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)