Ukrainian Drones Strike Munitions Depot in Russia: Potential Explosions Loom
Ukrainian drones attacked a munitions depot in Russia's Voronezh region, a security source revealed. The depot stored various missiles and shells, and the attack led to a brief state of emergency. No casualties were reported, and air defenses intercepted additional drones. The threat of future explosions remains high.
Ukrainian drones targeted a munitions depot in the Russian region of Voronezh overnight, as confirmed by a security source who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The attacked facility, spanning 9,000 square meters, stored missiles and ammunition and lies near the village of Sergeyevka, 85 miles from Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Governor Aleksander Gusev of Voronezh declared a temporary state of emergency and evacuated residents, though no casualties occurred. Gusev later shared via Telegram that air defenses had intercepted several drones over the region.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports, but it is evident Ukraine has been enhancing its long-range drone capabilities since Russia's 2022 invasion. The high likelihood of detonations at Russian military-industrial facilities continues to loom.
