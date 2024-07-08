Left Menu

Mumbai Schools Shut Due to Red Alert

Schools and colleges in Mumbai and surrounding areas will remain shut on Tuesday due to a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy rainfall. Authorities have issued notifications for the closure as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:56 IST
Mumbai Schools Shut Due to Red Alert
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday following a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to an official statement.

The closure order encompasses primary and secondary schools and junior and senior colleges. Civic bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and local administrations in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have announced the closure.

The Thane Zilla Parishad and authorities in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have also declared a school and college holiday. The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, prompting the BMC to place disaster management teams on high alert. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani has advised citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024