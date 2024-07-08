Mumbai Schools Shut Due to Red Alert

Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday following a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to an official statement.

The closure order encompasses primary and secondary schools and junior and senior colleges. Civic bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and local administrations in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have announced the closure.

The Thane Zilla Parishad and authorities in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have also declared a school and college holiday. The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, prompting the BMC to place disaster management teams on high alert. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani has advised citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

