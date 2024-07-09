Searing Heatwave Sweeps U.S. West: Death Valley and Beyond

Tourists and adventurers are flocking to Death Valley National Park despite a deadly heatwave that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The park, famed for its extreme conditions, saw temperatures reach 128 F (53.3 C) over the weekend.

French, Spanish, English, and Swiss tourists abandoned their air-conditioned vehicles to capture photos of the unique, scorched landscape. American travelers also sought this 'once in a lifetime opportunity,' despite warnings from park officials.

The heatwave extends across much of the U.S. West, sparking wildfires and causing heat-related deaths. Over 146 million people were under heat alerts. Record temperatures also plagued Oregon, causing at least four deaths, while Las Vegas and Phoenix saw temperatures soar past their historical highs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)