Searing Heatwave Sweeps U.S. West: Death Valley and Beyond
Tourists and adventurers are flocking to Death Valley National Park despite a deadly heatwave that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Record temperatures are impacting several states, leading to heat-related deaths and wildfires. Communities across the West are experiencing unprecedented high temperatures, pushing emergency services to their limits.
Tourists and adventurers are flocking to Death Valley National Park despite a deadly heatwave that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The park, famed for its extreme conditions, saw temperatures reach 128 F (53.3 C) over the weekend.
French, Spanish, English, and Swiss tourists abandoned their air-conditioned vehicles to capture photos of the unique, scorched landscape. American travelers also sought this 'once in a lifetime opportunity,' despite warnings from park officials.
The heatwave extends across much of the U.S. West, sparking wildfires and causing heat-related deaths. Over 146 million people were under heat alerts. Record temperatures also plagued Oregon, causing at least four deaths, while Las Vegas and Phoenix saw temperatures soar past their historical highs.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh has immense tourism potential, over 10 crore tourists visited Kashi in 2023: CM Yogi
Heroic Firefighters Combat Island Blaze, Tourists Return to Safety on Kos
Monsoon Safety Guidelines Issued for Tourists in Pune
Himachal: Five who assaulted group of six tourists from Delhi arrested
Safety Measures Amplified for Tourists in Monsoon-Affected Pune District