Searing Heatwave Sweeps U.S. West: Death Valley and Beyond

Tourists and adventurers are flocking to Death Valley National Park despite a deadly heatwave that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Record temperatures are impacting several states, leading to heat-related deaths and wildfires. Communities across the West are experiencing unprecedented high temperatures, pushing emergency services to their limits.

09-07-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

Tourists and adventurers are flocking to Death Valley National Park despite a deadly heatwave that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The park, famed for its extreme conditions, saw temperatures reach 128 F (53.3 C) over the weekend.

French, Spanish, English, and Swiss tourists abandoned their air-conditioned vehicles to capture photos of the unique, scorched landscape. American travelers also sought this 'once in a lifetime opportunity,' despite warnings from park officials.

The heatwave extends across much of the U.S. West, sparking wildfires and causing heat-related deaths. Over 146 million people were under heat alerts. Record temperatures also plagued Oregon, causing at least four deaths, while Las Vegas and Phoenix saw temperatures soar past their historical highs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

