Heavy Rains Cripples Goa: Red Alert Issued by IMD

Goa faces severe disruption as heavy rains persist for the fourth consecutive day, resulting in waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion. IMD has issued a 'red alert' predicting extremely heavy rainfall with strong winds. Residents are advised to stay cautious and avoid flood-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:32 IST
Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and resulting in heavy traffic congestion across major cities including Panaji.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Goa, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas within North Goa and South Goa districts.

IMD's warning also includes strong surface winds, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and cautioning the public to stay away from flood-prone areas.

The continuous rain has severely disrupted normal life, flooding several areas and clogging traffic. Major cities like Panaji, Margao, Ponda, and Vasco reported significant traffic congestion. The state traffic department has released emergency helpline numbers to assist residents in distress.

Accumulated IMD data reveals that Pernem (North Goa) recorded the highest rainfall of 192 mm in the past 24 hours, while Sanguem (South Goa) had the lowest at 39.6 mm.

The southwest monsoon is vigorous over Goa, with predicted squally weather conditions and wind speeds of 35-40 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph expected along the north Maharashtra coast.

Since the onset of the monsoon season on June 1, Valpoi taluka in North Goa has received the highest seasonal rainfall at 1,883.1 mm, whereas Dabolim recorded the lowest at 1,273.7 mm.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

