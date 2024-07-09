Left Menu

Tragic Construction Collapse in Tantiya Nagar

A contractor died and two labourers were injured when an under-construction house's shuttering collapsed in Tantiya Nagar. The incident happened on Monday evening, and the victims were rescued with the help of a JCB machine. The contractor, Shani, was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on Monday evening when the shuttering of an under-construction house in Tantiya Nagar collapsed, killing a contractor and injuring two labourers, police reported on Tuesday.

The contractor, Shani, along with two labourers, Dilip and Sunil, were working on the rooftop when the structure gave way, burying them under the debris. Local residents and a police team used a JCB machine to rescue the victims.

The injured were taken to a Government Medical College, where doctors declared Shani (24) dead on arrival. The other two injured labourers are currently receiving treatment. A post-mortem examination is scheduled, and an investigation is ongoing, according to SHO Gosaiganj Dheeraj Kumar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

