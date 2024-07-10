Speeding Train Hits Elephant: Tragic Incident Near Jagiroad Railway Station
An adult male elephant was fatally struck by a speeding train near Jagiroad Railway Station in Assam's Morigaon district. The incident occurred when the pachyderm, separated from its herd, was hit by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express. Local authorities have responded to the incident, and train services resumed without disruption.
An adult male elephant succumbed to injuries after being struck by a speeding train near Jagiroad Railway Station in Assam's Morigaon district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The pachyderm, along with another elephant, had strayed from their herd and was struck by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Tegheria. Fortunately, the other elephant successfully crossed the tracks without harm, according to the officials.
Authorities and local residents have since cleared the carcass from the tracks, allowing train services to continue without any significant delays. Veterinarians are currently conducting a post-mortem examination on the deceased elephant. Assam holds the second-largest elephant population in India, following Karnataka.
