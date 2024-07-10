Delhi Approves 480 Village Development Projects Worth Rs 411 Crore
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting and approved 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crore for various projects including roads, drainage systems, and community facilities in Delhi villages. The government allocated a total budget of Rs 900 crores for village development this year. Officers have been directed to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a village development board meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi secretariat, sanctioning 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crore for essential projects, including roads and drainage systems.
The initiative aims to improve link roads, ponds, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, gyms, libraries, as well as construct and maintain choupals and community centers across Delhi villages.
A Rs 900 crore budget has been allocated this year for village development. Officers were instructed to complete these projects on time, with tasks managed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD, and other government sectors.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh's Twin Catastrophes: Landslides & Floods Devastate Crops and Roads
Karnataka Secures $6.2 Billion Investment from Global Roadshows
Gadkari Advocates No Toll Fees for Poor Quality Roads
Flash Floods Paralyze Dibrugarh: A Call for Better Drainage System
Gauteng Roads and Transport Warns Against Tender Email Scam