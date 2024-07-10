Delhi Approves 480 Village Development Projects Worth Rs 411 Crore

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a village development board meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi secretariat, sanctioning 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crore for essential projects, including roads and drainage systems.

The initiative aims to improve link roads, ponds, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, gyms, libraries, as well as construct and maintain choupals and community centers across Delhi villages.

A Rs 900 crore budget has been allocated this year for village development. Officers were instructed to complete these projects on time, with tasks managed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD, and other government sectors.

