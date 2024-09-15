Rising Death Toll: Myanmar's Flood Crisis Worsens

Myanmar's death toll from floods surged to at least 113 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's military government on Sunday. The crisis follows heavy rains brought by Typhoon Yagi, wreaking havoc across Southeast Asia.

At least 320,000 people have been displaced and 64 remain missing, said government spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in a late-night bulletin on state-run MRTV. 'The government is conducting a rescue and rehabilitation mission,' he stated.

Adverse weather from Typhoon Yagi, Asia's strongest storm this year, has led to hundreds of deaths in Vietnam and Thailand. Floodwaters from swollen rivers have inundated cities in both countries. In Myanmar, flooding began Monday, killing at least 74 people by Friday, based on state media reports.

Myanmar's turmoil since a military coup in February 2021 has been exacerbated by severe flooding. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that the storm's rains mainly affected the capital Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago regions, and several states including Shan, Mon, Kayah, and Kayin.

'Central Myanmar is currently the hardest hit, with numerous rivers and creeks overflowing from Shan hills,' OCHA reported. Reports of more deaths and landslides have emerged, but damaged infrastructure and downed communication lines have made information gathering challenging.

State media also indicated that five dams, four pagodas, and over 65,000 houses were destroyed. Approximately a third of Myanmar's 55 million people require humanitarian aid, but access restrictions and security risks hinder many aid agencies, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

