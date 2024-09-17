Vietnam Braces for More Flooding as New Storm Threatens
Vietnam is preparing for another storm after Typhoon Yagi caused severe flooding and landslides in the north, resulting in over 290 deaths. The government has issued warnings to coastal provinces as the tropical depression is expected to strengthen within 24 hours, potentially causing more heavy rains and damage.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam is on high alert for additional flooding as a tropical depression is expected to intensify into a storm, targeting its central coastline. This comes just days after Typhoon Yagi triggered floods and landslides, claiming more than 290 lives in the northern region.
The government has issued warnings to coastal areas, anticipating the depression will evolve into a storm within the next 24 hours. Officials cautioned that the storm could bring heavy rains and significant changes in its path, speed, and intensity.
Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, struck Vietnam's northeastern coast 10 days ago, resulting in widespread casualties and damage. The possible new storm is forecasted to approach Danang late Thursday or early Friday, prompting local authorities to alert vessels at sea and prepare search and rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tropical Storm Yagi Devastates Northern Philippines
Tropical Storm Yagi Claims Lives and Halts Operations in the Philippines
Tropical Storm Yagi Claims Lives in the Philippines
Dramatic High-Seas Rescue: Disabled Yacht Saved in Storm
Thrissur Pooram Controversy: Allegations Against IPS Officer Ignite Political Storm in Kerala