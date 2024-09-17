Left Menu

Major Infrastructure Boost: Modi Government's First 100 Days

In the first 100 days of its tenure, the Narendra Modi government approved significant metro projects worth Rs 30,700 crore to enhance connectivity. Additionally, 12 industrial corridors with an investment of Rs 28,600 crore were sanctioned. The government also introduced tax benefits, pension schemes, healthcare improvements, and infrastructural advancements to benefit various sectors.

Updated: 17-09-2024 14:43 IST
The Narendra Modi government has made a significant stride in its first 100 days, approving metro projects worth Rs 30,700 crore, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced these initiatives at a press conference addressing the government's achievements.

Adding to this, Shah revealed that 12 industrial corridors with an investment of Rs 28,600 crore have been given the green light, pushing India's ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub. The government will also review the Income-tax Act to simplify and make it more people-friendly while introducing tax-free income up to Rs 7 lakh.

Benefitting the middle class further, customs duty on gold, silver, and platinum has been reduced. Healthcare infrastructure is set to improve with 75,000 new medical seats, while a new pension scheme assures a pension of 50% of the average basic pay for the previous year for retirees. These measures collectively illustrate a comprehensive development approach in various sectors by the Modi administration.

