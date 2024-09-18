Left Menu

GST Road Corridor: The Next Real Estate Hotspot in Chennai

The Chennai suburbs along GST Road, such as Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, and Vandalur, are undergoing rapid development with improved connectivity, job opportunities, and real estate growth. The reopening of Ford's plant and the construction of Kilambakkam railway station are key factors driving this boom, offering lucrative prospects for investors and homebuyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:17 IST
Chennai's suburbs along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, including areas like Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, and Vandalur, are currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in development. This growth encompasses increased employment opportunities, enhanced road and rail connectivity, advanced infrastructure, and a real estate boom.

A major catalyst for this development is the recent announcement of the reopening of Ford's manufacturing plant near Maraimalai Nagar, following a three-year hiatus. The plant's reopening is expected to create numerous job opportunities and revive secondary industries, attracting a significant influx of skilled workers to the region. This is likely to boost demand for residential and commercial real estate in neighboring areas.

Another pivotal development is the ongoing construction of the Kilambakkam railway station, set to significantly enhance connectivity from the southern suburbs to Central Chennai. This improved transport network is poised to increase the appeal of residential and commercial plots along GST Road, further driving real estate appreciation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

