Delhi High Court Points to Policy Needs in Residential Parking Crisis

The Delhi High Court emphasized that the lack of dedicated parking spaces in residential areas is a civic issue needing policy intervention rather than judicial solutions. The court denied a petition concerning illegal parking, highlighting that the problem reflects broader urban planning failures and requires action from municipal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:14 IST
The Delhi High Court has underscored that the absence of dedicated parking spaces in residential colonies is a civic issue that demands policy-based responses from municipal authorities, not judicial interventions in individual disputes.

The court's findings arose as it declined a petition alleging unlawful vehicle parking in front of a house and shop. The petitioner highlighted the inconvenience caused by parked vehicles on narrow streets in densely populated areas.

Justice Sanjeev Narula's judgment pointed out that the issue is part of a larger urban planning failure, necessitating comprehensive planning from municipal bodies rather than piecemeal judicial interventions.

