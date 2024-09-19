NGT Urges Action Against Wetland Pollution in Jammu & Kashmir

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (J&KPCC) to detail the actions taken against those polluting and destroying wetlands and waterbodies in the union territory.

The tribunal also demanded comprehensive data from the UT's forest, ecology, and environment department, including the total number of wetlands, lakes, and their geocoordinates.

The NGT was addressing claims of the deteriorating state of wetlands in the union territory, particularly in Kashmir. A recent order from a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava revealed that a J&KPCC report dated September 7 listed 12 wetlands in the UT, many of which show signs of pollution and varying water quality.

The report highlighted that the Freshkoori wetland in Pulwama is heavily polluted. Despite outlining the current state of the wetlands, the forest department's report lacked details on the conservation and protection measures mandated by existing laws, according to the tribunal.

The tribunal set a 3-month deadline for the J&KPCC to submit action taken against identified violations contributing to wetland pollution, with the next hearing scheduled for December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)