NGT Urges Action Against Wetland Pollution in Jammu & Kashmir
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (J&KPCC) to provide detailed actions taken against polluters of wetlands in the union territory. The tribunal demands specifics from the forest department on the number and condition of wetlands and their conservation measures. A follow-up report is expected by December 23.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (J&KPCC) to detail the actions taken against those polluting and destroying wetlands and waterbodies in the union territory.
The tribunal also demanded comprehensive data from the UT's forest, ecology, and environment department, including the total number of wetlands, lakes, and their geocoordinates.
The NGT was addressing claims of the deteriorating state of wetlands in the union territory, particularly in Kashmir. A recent order from a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava revealed that a J&KPCC report dated September 7 listed 12 wetlands in the UT, many of which show signs of pollution and varying water quality.
The report highlighted that the Freshkoori wetland in Pulwama is heavily polluted. Despite outlining the current state of the wetlands, the forest department's report lacked details on the conservation and protection measures mandated by existing laws, according to the tribunal.
The tribunal set a 3-month deadline for the J&KPCC to submit action taken against identified violations contributing to wetland pollution, with the next hearing scheduled for December 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Announces Reforms to Simplify Forestry Regulations and Improve Environmental Outcomes
Pope Francis and Grand Imam's Pledge for Peace and Environment in Indonesia
Environmental Crisis: Gran Canaria Beaches Shut Down Amidst Oil Spill
PM Modi Advocates for Water Conservation Through Cultural Consciousness
Highlights in Science: Satellites, Space Rocks, and Environmental Monitoring