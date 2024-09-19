Portugal's Fiery Battle: Wildfires Ravage Over 105,000 Hectares
A series of devastating wildfires in central and northern Portugal have claimed seven lives and burned over 105,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. Firefighters, supported by international teams and aircraft, have managed to contain some of the blazes, but the situation remains complex due to arson and changing weather conditions.
Firefighters in central and northern Portugal have contained deadly wildfires in the Aveiro district after five days of destruction. The blazes claimed seven lives and burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland.
Residents like Maria Rodrigues describe the situation as horrific, with parking lots and trees reduced to ashes. Cooler, more humid weather has aided firefighting efforts, though challenges remain. A 270-strong Spanish military team has joined to support the exhausted Portuguese emergency workers.
Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service indicates that over 105,000 hectares have burned since Saturday, making this year's fire season the worst since 2017. At least 14 arsonists have been arrested, suspected of starting some of these catastrophic fires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
