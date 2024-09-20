Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: A Life of Unfulfilled Promises

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the 49-year-old Italian-Hungarian CEO of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, is embroiled in controversy after her company was linked to exploding pagers that caused numerous casualties in Lebanon.

Barsony-Arcidiacono claims to be merely an intermediary, stating 'I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.' Despite this, she has gone into hiding, her Budapest apartment now shuttered.

Friends and colleagues describe her as intelligent and kind but struggling with a peripatetic career and occasional exaggerations on her resume. Her past roles in high-profile humanitarian projects are now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)