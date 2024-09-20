Left Menu

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: A Life of Unfulfilled Promises

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, a multitalented individual with a PhD in particle physics and a background in humanitarian work, faces controversy. Her company is implicated in a tragic incident in Lebanon involving defective pagers. Friends and colleagues describe her as kind but unstable in her career, often exaggerating her credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:24 IST
Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: A Life of Unfulfilled Promises

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the 49-year-old Italian-Hungarian CEO of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, is embroiled in controversy after her company was linked to exploding pagers that caused numerous casualties in Lebanon.

Barsony-Arcidiacono claims to be merely an intermediary, stating 'I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.' Despite this, she has gone into hiding, her Budapest apartment now shuttered.

Friends and colleagues describe her as intelligent and kind but struggling with a peripatetic career and occasional exaggerations on her resume. Her past roles in high-profile humanitarian projects are now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024