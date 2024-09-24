Minister Piyush Goyal Advocates for Easier Financing for Real Estate

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday assured realtors of his commitment to advocate for easier financing, similar to that available to other industries, for the real estate sector with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

During a conference organized by CREDAI, Goyal expressed his readiness to discuss and address any issues with RBI and state governments to expedite approvals for real estate projects. He emphasized the importance of transparency and a zero-corruption approach from builders.

CREDAI President Boman Irani voiced concerns about insufficient financing options for land purchases. Goyal acknowledged this and reiterated his willingness to work closely with RBI and the finance ministry to address the sector's financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)