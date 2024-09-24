Minister Piyush Goyal Advocates for Easier Financing for Real Estate
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured realtors of his support in securing easier financing for the real estate sector. He emphasized transparency and zero corruption, promising to engage with RBI and state bodies for faster project approvals. The CREDAI event highlighted real estate's contribution to the economy.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday assured realtors of his commitment to advocate for easier financing, similar to that available to other industries, for the real estate sector with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
During a conference organized by CREDAI, Goyal expressed his readiness to discuss and address any issues with RBI and state governments to expedite approvals for real estate projects. He emphasized the importance of transparency and a zero-corruption approach from builders.
CREDAI President Boman Irani voiced concerns about insufficient financing options for land purchases. Goyal acknowledged this and reiterated his willingness to work closely with RBI and the finance ministry to address the sector's financial challenges.
