Russian Drone Attack Hits Izmail, Dnipro: Casualties and Damage Reported

A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 14, including three children, Odesa regional prosecutors announced on Friday.

The "large-scale terror attack" early Friday caused several fires and damaged homes, according to Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper on the Telegram messaging app. An overnight Russian missile strike on Dnipro also damaged an industrial facility and caused a fire, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

Drone and shelling attacks on the region damaged infrastructure, although no casualties were reported, Lysak added. The Ukrainian air force revealed that it intercepted and shot down 24 of the 32 drones launched by Russia. One drone reportedly entered Romanian airspace.

Additionally, Russian forces employed one ballistic and two cruise missiles in the attack, the air force noted.

