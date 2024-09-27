Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack Hits Izmail, Dnipro: Casualties and Damage Reported

A Russian drone attack on Izmail killed three people and injured 14, including children. The attack caused fires and damaged homes. Dnipro also faced missile attacks, damaging an industrial facility. Ukraine’s air force shot down 24 of 32 drones; one drone entered Romanian airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:11 IST
Russian Drone Attack Hits Izmail, Dnipro: Casualties and Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 14, including three children, Odesa regional prosecutors announced on Friday.

The "large-scale terror attack" early Friday caused several fires and damaged homes, according to Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper on the Telegram messaging app. An overnight Russian missile strike on Dnipro also damaged an industrial facility and caused a fire, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

Drone and shelling attacks on the region damaged infrastructure, although no casualties were reported, Lysak added. The Ukrainian air force revealed that it intercepted and shot down 24 of the 32 drones launched by Russia. One drone reportedly entered Romanian airspace.

Additionally, Russian forces employed one ballistic and two cruise missiles in the attack, the air force noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024