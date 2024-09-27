Sakol Residents Demand Highway Rerouting for Development

Residents of Sakol in Latur staged a protest on Friday, urging the authorities to realign the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145.

The protesters handed a memorandum to the collector, advocating for the highway to pass through Sakol instead of the Sakol medium irrigation project.

According to the demonstrators, rerouting the highway via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral could significantly spur development in the region. Sakol, home to 20,000 people, is a principal settlement in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)