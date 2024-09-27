Left Menu

Sakol Residents Demand Highway Rerouting for Development

Sakol residents protested in Latur for realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145. They submitted a memorandum seeking the highway to pass via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral to boost regional development. Sakol, a major settlement with 20,000 residents, could benefit from the proposed route change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:57 IST
Sakol Residents Demand Highway Rerouting for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Sakol in Latur staged a protest on Friday, urging the authorities to realign the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145.

The protesters handed a memorandum to the collector, advocating for the highway to pass through Sakol instead of the Sakol medium irrigation project.

According to the demonstrators, rerouting the highway via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral could significantly spur development in the region. Sakol, home to 20,000 people, is a principal settlement in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024