Sakol Residents Demand Highway Rerouting for Development
Sakol residents protested in Latur for realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145. They submitted a memorandum seeking the highway to pass via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral to boost regional development. Sakol, a major settlement with 20,000 residents, could benefit from the proposed route change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Residents of Sakol in Latur staged a protest on Friday, urging the authorities to realign the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145.
The protesters handed a memorandum to the collector, advocating for the highway to pass through Sakol instead of the Sakol medium irrigation project.
According to the demonstrators, rerouting the highway via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral could significantly spur development in the region. Sakol, home to 20,000 people, is a principal settlement in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
