Empowering Sustainable Solutions through TechCamp Pune

The Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, highlighted the critical issue of waste management during the TechCamp Pune event. Addressing urban waste management is vital for communities worldwide, he stated.

Held in partnership with Symbiosis International University, ExploreiT, and the Climate Reality Project, TechCamp Pune convened U.S. and international trainers along with over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra. Participants, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society, collaborated over four days to identify and address waste management challenges using digital tools. The event focused on improving waste collection, recycling processes, and raising community awareness about sustainability.

Hankey underscored the need for local innovation to solve global environmental issues, emphasizing that the United States supports empowering local leaders through digital solutions that offer sustainable and scalable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)