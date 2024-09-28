Devastating Floods and Landslides in Nepal: Death Toll Reaches 49

The relentless rainfall triggered fatal floods and landslides, claiming the lives of at least 49 people in Nepal, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Continuous downpours since Friday deluged parts of the country, prompting disaster officials to issue flash flood warnings.

Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari reported that 37 of the 49 casualties occurred in the Kathmandu valley, with an additional 34 people injured. Furthermore, 40 individuals remain missing, and over 1,000 have been rescued so far.

Adhikari also noted that 44 main highway areas across Nepal have been blocked. Kathmandu faced a complete power outage due to an obstructed transmission line, although electricity was restored by evening. Police additionally reported that 226 houses were submerged in Kathmandu, with around 3,000 security personnel deployed for rescue operations.

