Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Nepal, Killing 59

Incessant rains have triggered severe floods and landslides in Nepal, resulting in the deaths of at least 59 people and injuring 36. Kathmandu Valley is among the hardest hit areas. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 1,000 people rescued. Infrastructure, including power and highways, has been significantly impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Incessant rains have unleashed devastation across Nepal, causing severe floods and landslides that have claimed the lives of at least 59 people and injured 36 others, officials reported on Saturday.

Continuous rainfall since Thursday has led disaster authorities to issue warnings for flash floods in several parts of the country. In the Kathmandu Valley alone, 34 individuals have been confirmed dead. Additionally, 44 people remain missing nationwide, with 16 of those in the valley.

Acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh convened an emergency meeting with various ministers and security chiefs, urging a swift ramp-up of search and rescue operations. Power in the Kathmandu Valley was restored by evening after a day-long outage, while 226 houses were reported submerged. Over 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

