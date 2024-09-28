Left Menu

Karnataka Secures Land for Major Road Widening Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the Defence Ministry has agreed to hand over 12.34 acres of land to BBMP for road widening from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur. An additional 10.77 acres will also be transferred to reduce travel time in Bengaluru. Efforts for further land acquisitions are ongoing.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Saturday that the Defence Ministry has consented to hand over 12.34 acres of land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to facilitate the widening of the road from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur.

Shivakumar discussed the land transfer with Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal, Commandant of Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College, at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat.

The widening project aims to significantly reduce travel time from M.G. Road to Bellandur from one hour to just 5-8 minutes. The Deputy CM noted that a tender has already been called for the first stretch of 3.50 km at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Further dealings with the Defence Ministry will facilitate road widening, easing traffic from the city center to the IT hub and benefiting residents, especially in Bengaluru East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

