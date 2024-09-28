Tragic Incident: Deadly Migrant Boat Capsize Near Spanish El Hierro

At least nine migrants have perished, and 48 remain missing after a boat capsized early Saturday morning off the coast of El Hierro, a Spanish island. This incident is on the verge of becoming the deadliest in 30 years of migrant crossings to the Canary Islands, rescue services reported.

The Spanish Coast Guard managed to rescue 27 out of the 84 migrants, who hailed from Mali, Mauritania, and Senegal. The boat capsized approximately four miles east of El Hierro during the rescue operation, said Manuel Barroso, head of Spain's maritime rescue services. He noted that all the migrants moving to one side of the boat during the rescue efforts caused it to capsize.

Wind and poor visibility hindered the complex rescue operation. So far, nine bodies have been recovered, with ongoing searches for others. Meanwhile, three other boats safely reached the Canary Islands overnight, carrying 208 migrants. The European Union's border agency, Frontex, reported a 154% surge in migrant crossings this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)