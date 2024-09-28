Left Menu

Chandni Chowk to Get Night-Time Cleaning for Better Sanitation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will introduce night-time cleaning operations in Chandni Chowk from next week to improve sanitation. Mayor Shelly Oberoi, along with other officials, addressed cleanliness concerns. A dedicated night shift cleaning team will be deployed and mechanized machinery proposed for enhanced cleaning.

Updated: 28-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:50 IST
Efforts to enhance sanitation in Chandni Chowk will see the introduction of night-time cleaning operations starting next week, according to an official announcement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, together with Councillor Punaradeep Singh Sahney and other MCD officials, conducted an inspection of the Chandni Chowk area after receiving numerous complaints from residents and vendors about poor cleaning conditions along the stretch from Lal Quila to Fatehpuri Masjid Road.

In response to these complaints, Mayor Oberoi has ordered the MCD officials to assign a dedicated night shift cleaning team in addition to the existing teams working in the morning and afternoon shifts. This marks the first instance of night-time cleaning in Chandni Chowk, set to commence next week.

The Mayor has put forth a three-point plan aimed at bolstering sanitation efforts in the area, which includes the establishment of a night cleaning team.

Moreover, mechanized machinery will be procured for enhanced cleaning operations, with the Mayor instructing the deputy commissioner to submit a proposal within a week. Regular cleanliness inspections will be conducted by Mayor Oberoi, with the first assessment set for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

