Israel's Multi-Layered Missile Defense Systems: From Arrow to Iron Dome
Israel's missile defenses were activated to repel Iranian ballistic missiles fired in retaliation. These defenses have evolved since the Gulf War. Key systems include the Arrow for long-range threats, David's Sling for mid-range, and Iron Dome for short-range. Israel is also developing a laser-based interception system.
Israel's missile defenses were activated on Tuesday to counter an Iranian ballistic missile barrage in response to Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Details of Israel's multi-layered air defense systems, honed since the Iraqi Scud missile attacks during the 1991 Gulf War, are as follows: ARROW, long-range interceptors Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, engage threats both within and outside the atmosphere, ensuring safe dispersal of non-conventional warheads. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries with Boeing's involvement, this system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile from the Red Sea region for the first time since recent conflicts with Hamas. Germany has committed to purchasing the Arrow-3 system.
David's Sling targets mid-range missiles and other aerial threats, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and RTX Corp. The Iron Dome, operational since 2011, intercepts short-range threats like rockets and mortars, crucial against Palestinian attacks from Gaza. A naval version protects maritime assets. Israel is also advancing a cost-effective laser-based system for neutralizing rockets and drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
