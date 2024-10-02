Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Kolkata: Student Killed by Excavator

A class 9 student was fatally struck by an excavator in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area. Locals blame poor road conditions and delayed police response. Protests erupted, with some vandalizing the excavator. Road repairs are ongoing following underground drainage work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:26 IST
In a tragic incident in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area, a class 9 student lost his life after being hit by an excavator on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The student was heading to his tuition classes when the accident occurred near Dinesh Nagar auto stand. He was promptly taken to Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, locals staged protests, criticizing the delayed police response and blaming the accident on the area's long-unrepaired roads. Some residents also vandalized the excavator involved in the mishap. Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 113 councillor, Anita Kar Majumder, noted that road repairs were underway due to recent underground drainage works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

