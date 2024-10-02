Odisha Forest Department Sets Up Camps to Protect Migratory Birds in Chilika

The wildlife wing of Odisha's forest department has proactively set up 21 temporary camps in Chilika Lake, India's largest coastal lagoon, to safeguard migratory birds from poaching.

According to Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer of Chilika Wildlife Division, these camps, involving personnel and patrol boats, will remain operational until the end of March to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

Last winter, Chilika hosted over 1.13 million birds without incidents of poaching, thanks to similar stringent measures.

