Odisha Forest Department Sets Up Camps to Protect Migratory Birds in Chilika
The wildlife wing of Odisha’s forest department has established 21 temporary camps in Chilika Lake to prevent poaching activities during the migratory bird season. With personnel assigned to each camp, strict patrolling and vigilance measures are in place until March. Last year's efforts successfully prevented bird poaching.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The wildlife wing of Odisha's forest department has proactively set up 21 temporary camps in Chilika Lake, India's largest coastal lagoon, to safeguard migratory birds from poaching.
According to Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer of Chilika Wildlife Division, these camps, involving personnel and patrol boats, will remain operational until the end of March to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.
Last winter, Chilika hosted over 1.13 million birds without incidents of poaching, thanks to similar stringent measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Years of Project Cheetah: A Milestone in Wildlife Restoration
Unveiling Cyprus's Lost Giants: Human Impact on Ancient Wildlife
Quirky Wildlife Takes the Spotlight: New Zealand's Bird of the Year and Thailand's Baby Hippo Star
Special Task Force Nabs Inter-State Wildlife Poachers with Elephant Tusks Worth Rs 1 Crore
16th Finance Commission’s Crucial Assam Tour: Key Meetings, Visits and Wildlife Interaction