Left Menu

Odisha Forest Department Sets Up Camps to Protect Migratory Birds in Chilika

The wildlife wing of Odisha’s forest department has established 21 temporary camps in Chilika Lake to prevent poaching activities during the migratory bird season. With personnel assigned to each camp, strict patrolling and vigilance measures are in place until March. Last year's efforts successfully prevented bird poaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:24 IST
Odisha Forest Department Sets Up Camps to Protect Migratory Birds in Chilika
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The wildlife wing of Odisha's forest department has proactively set up 21 temporary camps in Chilika Lake, India's largest coastal lagoon, to safeguard migratory birds from poaching.

According to Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer of Chilika Wildlife Division, these camps, involving personnel and patrol boats, will remain operational until the end of March to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

Last winter, Chilika hosted over 1.13 million birds without incidents of poaching, thanks to similar stringent measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024