Leopard Dilemma: Wildlife and Villagers Caught in Conflict
A leopard that attacked people was captured by forest officials in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It will be released back into the wild to prevent further human-animal conflict exacerbated by monsoon flooding. Villagers in nearby regions are advised to stay alert due to recent wildlife encounters.
A leopard reported to have attacked residents was captured by the forest department in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The leopard, a three to four-year-old female, was trapped on Wednesday and brought to Sujauli range for health checks. It will soon be released in the Trans-Gerua forests, according to Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.
Villagers have been warned to remain vigilant, as recent wildlife aggression linked to the monsoon season poses a threat. Meanwhile, five out of six 'man-eating' wolves responsible for recent attacks have been captured, bringing a sense of uneasy relief to the community.
