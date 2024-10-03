Left Menu

Leopard Dilemma: Wildlife and Villagers Caught in Conflict

A leopard that attacked people was captured by forest officials in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It will be released back into the wild to prevent further human-animal conflict exacerbated by monsoon flooding. Villagers in nearby regions are advised to stay alert due to recent wildlife encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A leopard reported to have attacked residents was captured by the forest department in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The leopard, a three to four-year-old female, was trapped on Wednesday and brought to Sujauli range for health checks. It will soon be released in the Trans-Gerua forests, according to Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Villagers have been warned to remain vigilant, as recent wildlife aggression linked to the monsoon season poses a threat. Meanwhile, five out of six 'man-eating' wolves responsible for recent attacks have been captured, bringing a sense of uneasy relief to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

