HOMETHON Property Expo 2024: A Festive Real Estate Bonanza

Naredco's Maharashtra chapter is currently managing the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 in Mumbai, a showcase of more than Rs 10,000 crore in real estate investments. The exhibition features over 77 projects across the state, presenting an attractive mix of property types from affordable homes to luxury residences.

The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, offers enticing discounts and freebies to engage potential buyers. The three-day expo aims to cater to varied homebuyer needs, featuring properties within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond, to suit varying budgets and preferences.

Alongside the property offerings, Naredco Maharashtra has launched a 'Redevelopment Council', designed to assist and guide housing societies through redevelopment proposals. According to Prashant Sharma, President of Naredco Maharashtra, this facilitates a bridge between developers and buyers, fostering new opportunities amidst a buoyant housing market.

