Tragic Overbridge Play Turns Fatal for Cousins
Two minor boys in Dumka district lost their lives after being buried under a mound of soil at a construction site. The boys, aged 10-12 and identified as Md Arif and Md Soif, were playing near an overbridge when the tragedy struck. An investigation is ongoing.
Tragedy struck in Dumka district on Saturday when two young boys lost their lives after being buried beneath a mound of soil. The incident occurred at Jogia Mode, where the minors were playing near the construction site of an overbridge.
The victims, identified as Md Arif and Md Soif, aged between 10 to 12 years, were cousins. According to Jermundi police station's Officer-in-Charge, Shyamanand Mandal, the boys climbed a mound of soil, which collapsed, burying them alive. Residents attempted a rescue and contacted the authorities.
An earth-moving machine was deployed to recover the bodies, which were then rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the children were declared dead upon arrival, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
