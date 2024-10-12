Tragic Overbridge Play Turns Fatal for Cousins

Tragedy struck in Dumka district on Saturday when two young boys lost their lives after being buried beneath a mound of soil. The incident occurred at Jogia Mode, where the minors were playing near the construction site of an overbridge.

The victims, identified as Md Arif and Md Soif, aged between 10 to 12 years, were cousins. According to Jermundi police station's Officer-in-Charge, Shyamanand Mandal, the boys climbed a mound of soil, which collapsed, burying them alive. Residents attempted a rescue and contacted the authorities.

An earth-moving machine was deployed to recover the bodies, which were then rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the children were declared dead upon arrival, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)