SpaceX Falcon 9 Cleared for Launch After Probe
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has approved the SpaceX Falcon 9 for return to flight following an investigation into a malfunction that occurred in late September. SpaceX led the probe to rectify issues that had grounded the launch vehicle multiple times in recent months.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared SpaceX's Falcon 9 vehicle for launch once more, following a thorough investigation into a recent malfunction. This announcement was made on Friday after the FAA reviewed and accepted the findings from SpaceX's investigation.
The probe began after an incident on September 28 saw the Falcon 9's second stage malfunction during a NASA astronaut mission. This issue resulted in the launch vehicle being grounded for the third time in as many months, prompting urgent corrective actions.
The FAA's September 30 mandate required SpaceX to investigate the malfunction's cause. Following SpaceX's comprehensive investigation and implementation of necessary corrective measures, the Falcon 9 is now set to resume its launch schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
