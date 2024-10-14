Taiwan Stands Firm Amid Chinese Pressure: Calls for Peace Across the Strait
Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General, Joseph Wu, emphasizes Taiwan's determination to maintain peace amid Chinese military exercises around the island. Wu asserts that Taiwan remains moderate and responsible, encouraging dialogue with China while rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims. Tensions arise from China's view of Taiwan as its territory.
Taiwan remains resolute despite escalating pressure from China, following new military drills around the island, according to Joseph Wu, the National Security Council Secretary-General.
Wu, speaking at an international forum in Taipei, stressed the importance of constant vigilance, maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and pursuing dialogue with Beijing. This comes amid rising international calls for stability in the region.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te recently asserted Taiwan's sovereign right while addressing China's repeated claims and military provocations, advocating for cooperation on global challenges, which has sparked further tensions with Beijing.
