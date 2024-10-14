Raging Inferno Wreaks Havoc in Remote Kishtwar Village
A massive fire engulfed over three dozen houses in Mulwarwan village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The fire began in hay stored for cattle and spread rapidly among the wooden homes. No casualties have been reported, but emergency services and locals are struggling to contain the blaze.
In the remote village of Mulwarwan, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, more than three dozen homes were engulfed in a massive fire on Monday.
The blaze reportedly began at around 2:45 pm due to hay stored in one of the wooden houses, escalating quickly to neighboring homes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
Efforts to control the fire are currently underway as fire tenders make their way to the scene, with police and local volunteers collaborating to mitigate the threat to the rest of the village.
