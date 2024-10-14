Left Menu

Raging Inferno Wreaks Havoc in Remote Kishtwar Village

A massive fire engulfed over three dozen houses in Mulwarwan village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The fire began in hay stored for cattle and spread rapidly among the wooden homes. No casualties have been reported, but emergency services and locals are struggling to contain the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 17:26 IST
Raging Inferno Wreaks Havoc in Remote Kishtwar Village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the remote village of Mulwarwan, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, more than three dozen homes were engulfed in a massive fire on Monday.

The blaze reportedly began at around 2:45 pm due to hay stored in one of the wooden houses, escalating quickly to neighboring homes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Efforts to control the fire are currently underway as fire tenders make their way to the scene, with police and local volunteers collaborating to mitigate the threat to the rest of the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024