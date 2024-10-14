Raging Inferno Wreaks Havoc in Remote Kishtwar Village

In the remote village of Mulwarwan, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, more than three dozen homes were engulfed in a massive fire on Monday.

The blaze reportedly began at around 2:45 pm due to hay stored in one of the wooden houses, escalating quickly to neighboring homes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Efforts to control the fire are currently underway as fire tenders make their way to the scene, with police and local volunteers collaborating to mitigate the threat to the rest of the village.

