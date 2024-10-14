Delhi-NCR Initiates First Stage of Anti-Pollution Action Plan
The air pollution control panel directed Delhi-NCR to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. Measures focus on reducing pollution through construction site dust control, waste management, and strict vehicular checks. The Central Pollution Control Board reported Delhi's AQI in the 'poor' category.
Authorities in Delhi-NCR received directives from the Centre's air pollution control panel to implement Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to poor air quality.
This stage mandates measures like curbing dust at construction sites and enforcing waste management protocols, in addition to regulating pollution from vehicles and industries.
With Delhi's 24-hour AQI recorded at 234, GRAP's initial phase further includes a ban on diesel generators and prohibits coal usage in eateries.
