Indore's Four New Flyovers Inaugurated by MP CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated four new flyovers in Indore, built at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, aiming to tackle the city's traffic congestion. He emphasized continued infrastructure development, including a sewerage project, while addressing concerns about drug trafficking in the state.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated four flyovers in Indore, costing more than Rs 200 crore. The new infrastructure aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the state's commercial hub.
In his remarks, Yadav outlined his commitment to solving traffic snarls by enhancing infrastructure, with plans to potentially construct 35 more flyovers. One of the new flyovers at Phuti Kothi will honor Sant Sevalal Maharaj.
Addressing additional concerns, a new Rs 400 crore sewerage project was announced to combat waterlogging. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the issue of drug trafficking in Indore, with government efforts underway to address the problem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
