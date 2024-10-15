Wild Clash: Leopard's Fate Sealed by Tiger Encounter at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

In the Haripur range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a female leopard was discovered dead on Tuesday, raising suspicions that her demise came after a confrontation with a tiger, according to forest department officials.

The alarming find was made by a patrolling team of the forest department, who promptly informed higher officials. These officials quickly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, forest sources reported.

Deputy Director Manish Singh of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve noted that preliminary investigations unveiled tiger footprints at the site, indicating a deadly encounter. A postmortem has been arranged to uncover further insights into the incident, Singh added.

