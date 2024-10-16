MUDA Chairman Resigns Amid Site Allocation Controversy

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), stepped down from his position on Wednesday. His resignation comes amid allegations of irregular site allocations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M.

Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, citing health issues and directives from the Chief Minister as his reasons for stepping down.

Marigowda assured reporters that the ongoing investigation would reveal whether any irregularities occurred, as the probe continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)