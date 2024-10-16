Left Menu

MUDA Chairman Resigns Amid Site Allocation Controversy

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, has resigned amid allegations of irregularities in site allocation to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. Marigowda cited health issues and compliance with the Chief Minister's directions as reasons for his resignation. An investigation into the allegations continues.

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), stepped down from his position on Wednesday. His resignation comes amid allegations of irregular site allocations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M.

Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, citing health issues and directives from the Chief Minister as his reasons for stepping down.

Marigowda assured reporters that the ongoing investigation would reveal whether any irregularities occurred, as the probe continues to unfold.

