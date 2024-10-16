Andhra Pradesh's RTGS Deploys 5,000 Cameras Amidst Torrential Downpours
Amid heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh due to a Bay of Bengal depression, nearly 5,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in worst-hit districts by the state’s RTGS. Real-time updates are provided to officials, focusing on coastal and low-lying areas.
In response to torrential downpours battering Andhra Pradesh, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the state's RTGS has initiated extensive surveillance measures.
Nearly 5,000 cameras have been deployed across severely impacted districts, including Bapatla, Prakasam, and Tirupati, all monitored from the RTGS command center.
With the situation under constant review, RTGS chief K Dinesh Kumar has placed the system on high alert, dispatching hourly situation reports to officials, prioritizing areas prone to flooding.
