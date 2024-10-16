Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's RTGS Deploys 5,000 Cameras Amidst Torrential Downpours

Amid heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh due to a Bay of Bengal depression, nearly 5,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in worst-hit districts by the state’s RTGS. Real-time updates are provided to officials, focusing on coastal and low-lying areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh's RTGS Deploys 5,000 Cameras Amidst Torrential Downpours
  • Country:
  • India

In response to torrential downpours battering Andhra Pradesh, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the state's RTGS has initiated extensive surveillance measures.

Nearly 5,000 cameras have been deployed across severely impacted districts, including Bapatla, Prakasam, and Tirupati, all monitored from the RTGS command center.

With the situation under constant review, RTGS chief K Dinesh Kumar has placed the system on high alert, dispatching hourly situation reports to officials, prioritizing areas prone to flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024