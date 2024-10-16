Left Menu

Delhi's Sewa Kutir Gets a Modern Makeover for Child Welfare

The Delhi government is set to construct a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex, aimed at offering a safe environment for children under care. The revamp includes a hospital, rehabilitation centre, and various amenities, aligning with child welfare laws and guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to construct a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp. This development aims to provide a safer and healthier environment for children under care.

Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the importance of the project, highlighting it as a significant step in offering the best care for vulnerable children. The new infrastructure will span an area of 2,060 square metres, with a plinth area of 12,215 square metres.

The redeveloped facility will feature a range of services, including a 73-bed hospital, rehabilitation centre, dining and recreational areas, classrooms, and observation homes for boys. The project aligns with Mission Vatsalya and the Juvenile Justice legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

