Delhi's Sewa Kutir Gets a Modern Makeover for Child Welfare

The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to construct a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp. This development aims to provide a safer and healthier environment for children under care.

Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the importance of the project, highlighting it as a significant step in offering the best care for vulnerable children. The new infrastructure will span an area of 2,060 square metres, with a plinth area of 12,215 square metres.

The redeveloped facility will feature a range of services, including a 73-bed hospital, rehabilitation centre, dining and recreational areas, classrooms, and observation homes for boys. The project aligns with Mission Vatsalya and the Juvenile Justice legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)