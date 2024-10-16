Delhi's Sewa Kutir Gets a Modern Makeover for Child Welfare
The Delhi government is set to construct a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex, aimed at offering a safe environment for children under care. The revamp includes a hospital, rehabilitation centre, and various amenities, aligning with child welfare laws and guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to construct a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp. This development aims to provide a safer and healthier environment for children under care.
Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the importance of the project, highlighting it as a significant step in offering the best care for vulnerable children. The new infrastructure will span an area of 2,060 square metres, with a plinth area of 12,215 square metres.
The redeveloped facility will feature a range of services, including a 73-bed hospital, rehabilitation centre, dining and recreational areas, classrooms, and observation homes for boys. The project aligns with Mission Vatsalya and the Juvenile Justice legal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- construction
- Sewa Kutir
- children
- welfare
- safe
- building
- childcare
- redevelopment
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal
Dr Shane Reti Opens Refurbished Children’s Unit at Rotorua Hospital
USV Incident Off Yemen Coast Raises Maritime Safety Concerns