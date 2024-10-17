French Departments on Red Alert Amid Exceptional Downpour
Six French departments were placed on red alert due to extensive flooding caused by extreme rainfall of up to 630 mm in 48 hours. These regions include Lyon and Cannes, where roads have been closed and neighborhoods evacuated. No casualties have been reported yet.
In France, six departments have been placed on red alert due to severe flooding resulting from what meteorologists describe as 'exceptional rain.' Over 630 mm of rain fell in just 48 hours, alarming the French weather agency.
The areas under red alert include Lyon, France's third-largest city, and Cannes, renowned for its film festival. Authorities have taken preventive measures by closing roads, evacuating neighborhoods, and advising residents against taking photos and videos that might put them at risk.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, although the extent of damage remains unclear. This series of floods in southern France follows remnants of Hurricane Kirk and comes nearly a month after Cannes experienced flash flooding. Similar weather events affected central Europe earlier this month, marking their worst flood in two decades.
