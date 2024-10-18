Thiruvananthapuram Airport Pioneers Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated PavanaChitra, an innovative indoor air quality monitoring system, at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, marking it as the first in India. Developed by CSIR-NIIST, the self-powered device integrates Kerala's Theyyam art with advanced technology, highlighting sustainability in addressing climate change.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Friday inaugurated a groundbreaking indoor air quality monitoring system at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.
Named PavanaChitra, this system is the first of its kind in India, developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).
Reportedly a world-first self-powered device, PavanaChitra combines Kerala's traditional Theyyam art with cutting-edge technology to effectively monitor indoor conditions, including CO2 levels and air quality index, promoting sustainable environmental practices.
