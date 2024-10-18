Left Menu

Lessons from the Ancients: Safeguarding Our Planet

Examining ancient Greek and Roman texts reveals that environmental concerns are not new. Historical figures like Pliny the Elder highlighted the damage humans cause to the world. Early measures to protect nature underline our current environmental challenges, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices.

Updated: 18-10-2024 14:55 IST
Across millennia, concerns about the perilous state of the environment have persisted, with ancient Greeks and Romans already aware of the impact humans have on nature. Their literature holds significant insights regarding the pollution threats that remain relevant today, illustrating how human actions disrupt nature's delicate balance.

Roman writer Pliny the Elder questioned humanity's relationship with Earth, emphasizing protection over exploitation. His observations resonate now as environmental health becomes a leading political issue. An Australian survey indicated 44% of young people prioritize environmental concerns.

Practical responses in ancient times included legislation to protect rivers and initiatives toward urban cleanliness. These precedents underline the timeless wisdom of maintaining a healthy environment for the well-being of society and nature alike.

