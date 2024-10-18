Delhi Government Tackles Air Pollution at 13 Hotspots

The Delhi government has announced a decisive plan to combat air pollution, forming coordination committees at 13 critically affected locations identified as hotspots for very poor air quality. This initiative was announced by Environment Minister Gopal Rai during a press conference.

Rai highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that while Delhi's overall air quality is poor, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has exceeded 300 in these hotspots. The identified areas include Narela, Bawana, and Rohini, among others.

To tackle this, deputy commissioners from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will lead the committees, supported by designated DPCC engineers. Daily reports will be submitted to a 'Pollution War Room' to keep track of progress. Additionally, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to address dust, a primary pollutant in these zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)