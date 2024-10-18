Left Menu

Delhi Government Tackles Air Pollution at 13 Hotspots

The Delhi government has formed committees to address pollution in 13 areas with 'very poor' air quality. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced measures like deploying mobile anti-smog guns and monitoring by deputy commissioners and DPCC engineers to combat local pollution sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:39 IST
Delhi Government Tackles Air Pollution at 13 Hotspots
Environment Minister Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a decisive plan to combat air pollution, forming coordination committees at 13 critically affected locations identified as hotspots for very poor air quality. This initiative was announced by Environment Minister Gopal Rai during a press conference.

Rai highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that while Delhi's overall air quality is poor, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has exceeded 300 in these hotspots. The identified areas include Narela, Bawana, and Rohini, among others.

To tackle this, deputy commissioners from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will lead the committees, supported by designated DPCC engineers. Daily reports will be submitted to a 'Pollution War Room' to keep track of progress. Additionally, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to address dust, a primary pollutant in these zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024