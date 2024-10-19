Left Menu

Delhi's Smog Problem: A City Under Haze

Residents of Delhi woke to a morning enveloped in smog, with air quality falling into the 'poor' category. The AQI recorded as 273 at 9 am, with areas like Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, and Anand Vihar suffering very poor air standards. Moreover, mild temperatures and moderate humidity were logged.

Updated: 19-10-2024 10:23 IST
  • India

Delhiites awoke on Saturday to a blanket of smog, as the air quality in the capital registered 'poor' on the Air Quality Index. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board pinpointed the AQI at 273 as of 9 am.

Specific areas faced graver conditions: Mundka and Bawana reported AQI levels at 366, while Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, and Anand Vihar showed levels of 355, 347, and 333 respectively, all categorized as 'very poor'.

The India Meteorological Department indicated a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius with 51% humidity in the morning, forecasting a clear sky with a maximum temperature to peak at 36 degrees during the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

