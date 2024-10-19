Naidu Revives Amaravati: A Greenfield Capital Dream

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reignited the Amaravati Capital Project through the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), resuming work after a five-year pause. The project, located at Rayapudi village, had been halted by the previous YSRCP government but now moves forward under Naidu's guidance.

In a press briefing at the CRDA office, Naidu highlighted the project's escalating costs, now at Rs 52,000 crore, due to decisions by the former administration. Current estimates have been revised as financial institutions, including the World Bank, pledge Rs 15,000 crore to support the endeavors of the five crore citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

Named a 'capital of goddesses,' Amaravati is envisioned as a green, self-financing city with cutting-edge infrastructure. The centrally located city will feature wide roads, underground utilities, and green energy sources, aiming to set an example among global greenfield cities. Naidu also plans to learn from international experiences, such as the Neom project in Saudi Arabia.

