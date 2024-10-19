Left Menu

Naidu Revives Amaravati: A Greenfield Capital Dream

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has resumed work on the Amaravati Capital Project through the Capital Region Development Authority. The Rs 52,000 crore project, stalled for five years under the previous government, will incorporate green energy initiatives and aims to be a model self-financing city.

19-10-2024
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reignited the Amaravati Capital Project through the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), resuming work after a five-year pause. The project, located at Rayapudi village, had been halted by the previous YSRCP government but now moves forward under Naidu's guidance.

In a press briefing at the CRDA office, Naidu highlighted the project's escalating costs, now at Rs 52,000 crore, due to decisions by the former administration. Current estimates have been revised as financial institutions, including the World Bank, pledge Rs 15,000 crore to support the endeavors of the five crore citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

Named a 'capital of goddesses,' Amaravati is envisioned as a green, self-financing city with cutting-edge infrastructure. The centrally located city will feature wide roads, underground utilities, and green energy sources, aiming to set an example among global greenfield cities. Naidu also plans to learn from international experiences, such as the Neom project in Saudi Arabia.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

