Tragedy in the Wild: Man Killed by Tiger in Seoni

In a tragic encounter, a 22-year-old man named Aditya Chavre was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday, while he was grazing cattle in the forest corridor linking the Pench and Kanha tiger reserves.

According to Forest Range Officer Ghanshyam Chaturvedi, Chavre strayed too deep into the Khawasa forest range, around 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. The tiger attacked and dragged his body approximately 150 meters. Chavre's brother, who had accompanied him, was unable to prevent the incident.

Following the discovery of Chavre's body, officials noted tiger pugmarks and dragging signs nearby. The victim's family has received a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, and local authorities have stepped up patrols in the area to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)