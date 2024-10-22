REPL's GIS Master Plan for Tamil Nadu: Paving Paths for Urban Growth

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has secured a project from the Tamil Nadu government to develop GIS-based master plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies. The task, under the AMRUT 2.0 Sub-Scheme, aims to facilitate strategic urban development in alignment with the state's focus on sustainable growth.

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has appointed REPL, a firm renowned for urban development consultancy and listed on the National Stock Exchange, to leverage cutting-edge GIS technology in this endeavor. This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu government's plan to enhance urban livability and resilience.

REPL's approach will encompass a comprehensive review of current development patterns, identifying potential growth and gaps, while proposing strategic recommendations. The project spans ULBs in packages 1 and 5, including cities such as Theni Allinagaram and Pollachi, highlighting holistic planning that integrates disaster management and economic development.

