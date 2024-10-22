REPL's GIS Master Plan for Tamil Nadu: Paving Paths for Urban Growth
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has been enlisted by the Tamil Nadu government to devise GIS-based master plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies. This initiative aligns with Tamil Nadu's strategy for sustainable urban development using advanced GIS technology. REPL will assess current conditions to inform future urban planning and growth.
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has secured a project from the Tamil Nadu government to develop GIS-based master plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies. The task, under the AMRUT 2.0 Sub-Scheme, aims to facilitate strategic urban development in alignment with the state's focus on sustainable growth.
The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has appointed REPL, a firm renowned for urban development consultancy and listed on the National Stock Exchange, to leverage cutting-edge GIS technology in this endeavor. This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu government's plan to enhance urban livability and resilience.
REPL's approach will encompass a comprehensive review of current development patterns, identifying potential growth and gaps, while proposing strategic recommendations. The project spans ULBs in packages 1 and 5, including cities such as Theni Allinagaram and Pollachi, highlighting holistic planning that integrates disaster management and economic development.
