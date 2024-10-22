Impending Cyclone Threatens India’s Eastern Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a potential severe cyclonic storm, expected to hit the eastern coast. Officials predict the cyclone will impact Odisha and West Bengal, with severe weather conditions likely to prevail.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has indicated that Odisha will be most affected by the cyclone, set to develop by October 23. State authorities, anticipating significant damage, have requested additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for assistance.

Precautionary measures are being taken as officials warn of possible torrential rainfall. The Odisha government has curtailed leaves for government employees and shut schools in the potentially affected areas from October 23 to 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)